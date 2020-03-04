Carmignac Gestion
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Carmignac eyes 'turnaround' in 2020 as outflows slow
Expecting rise in AUM
Carmignac launches global credit fund
Managed by Verlé and Deneuville
Carmignac's Hovasse: Trade war de-escalation needed for more constructive EM outlook
In 2018, emerging markets experienced a risk-off period, taking a hit from a combination of rising US interest rates, dollar appreciation and major political tensions pitting the US against China, Russia and Turkey.
Carmignac launches strategic investment committee to tackle underperformance
Group's annual media event
Carmignac Gestion investigated for tax fraud
Payments made to executives via Luxembourg subsidiary
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: A reversal of US fortunes could be 'brutal' for investors
The US stockmarket, riding high on the Donald Trump administration's expansionary fiscal policy, is now in the longest bull run in history, surpassing the previous record that was set between October 1990 and the bursting of the tech bubble in March 2000....
The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Impact on decision-making
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: The so-called trade war
Does the US have upper hand over China?
Why is the US dollar not behaving as investors expect?
Not acting as a safe haven
Carmignac's Park: I have learned to be ready for disappointment when it comes to India
Concerns about oil, currency and politics
Carmignac MD Saint-Georges: Inflection points will be the story of 2018
US stocks have had a chance to finish 2017 in style, as the economic recovery that started two years earlier received an additional boost from the much-publicised breakthrough on tax reforms.
Why selectivity remains key when investing in EMD
With the global tide of the central bank stimulus injection soon to turn, only a few segments of the fixed income universe have enough spread cushion to absorb the shift to a post-QE era.
Managers To Watch: The biggest challenges faced by young managers
Part of Investment Week's Managers to Watch series
What are the biggest misconceptions investors have about fixed income investing in the current climate?
Managers from Investment Week's Fixed Income Market Focus discuss the drivers and risks for the asset class.
Managers To Watch: Ten young fund managers reveal their career inspirations
It can be a tricky time finding your feet in the fund management industry, but here ten younger fund managers reveal who inspired them, whether that is taking their first steps into the industry or making the transition from analyst to money manager....
Fixed Income Briefing: Our approaches as bond investing becomes 'increasingly difficult'
Managers from Investment Week's Edinburgh Fixed Income Briefing discuss the opportunities and risks for the asset class.
Investment success: How much is down to luck or hard work?
'Luck can artificially boost returns'
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: Why volatility is not to be feared
In the second of a three-part series, Didier Saint-Georges, managing director and member of the investment committee at Carmignac, takes a closer look at why volatility does not mean a red flag and the dangers of 'Turkey Syndrome'
The art of risk management: Part I
Carmignac's Saint-Georges on managing 'unknown risks'
Big Question: How are you positioned from a fixed income perspective as we head into a global inflationary environment?
In this week's Big Question, fund managers discuss whether concerns about rising inflation have been overstated, and reveal their portfolio positioning.
The big opportunities and key risks for investors in 2017
Took place in Jersey on 16 March
Why EM investors should keep a watchful eye on Trump policies and China
Emerging markets are well placed to benefit from an uptick in global growth, particularly those that are commodity exporters. Yields are good and valuations do not look excessive in light of the improved outlook.