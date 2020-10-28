Playing catch-up: Europe needs to learn from previous crises

Preventing a major debt crisis will require governments to massively support economic growth. The US looks like it may be on the cusp of such a shift. And this time, Europe needs to overcome internal resistance.

The surge in fiscal deficits, and therefore national debt, agreed on by virtually all developed countries to counter the crash in economic output last spring has many observers worried, and rightly so.

Yet those legitimate concerns should not distract us from a more immediate pitfall that we will need to get past so we can focus on the medium term.

Delayed stimulus as imminent peril

The imminent peril at hand has to do with the way proposed stimulus plans are already being watered down - out of an attachment to fiscal orthodoxy in Europe, or due to political gridlock in the US.

As a result, both regions may have a hard time avoiding either the fate of Japan, or ultimately a crisis of confidence if they underestimate the threat.

Make no mistake about it: the reason why Japan has never fully recovered from its real-estate crisis in 1990, or why GDP growth in Europe has lagged so far behind the rate achieved by the US since the 2008 financial meltdown, is that their stimulus programmes were too fainthearted.

And the upshot? Both Japan and Europe have had to settle for weak economic growth, yet without making any real progress towards debt reduction.

The public sector has to borrow money when the private sector saves too much

There is nothing mysterious about this. A financial crisis encourages the private sector to save money (or try to deleverage, which amounts to the same thing).

It follows that if the public sector fails to offset the tendency to save by doing the opposite - taking on debt - the country as a whole ends up with excessive net savings instead of consumer and investment spending.

In such a lacklustre economy, imports drop, generating a large current-account surplus that looks good only on paper, as the country is withering away due to insufficient growth.

At the same time, excess savings push down interest rates - and thus drive up financial asset prices.

The resulting financial market boom is increasingly divorced from economic reality as experienced by the citizenry, and the sense that the gap is widening between wage-earners and financial asset-owners gains ground.

In this way, a supposedly "virtuous" response to financial crisis heightens social tension and undermines the credibility of the country's rulers.

Despite the financial assistance provided by governments today, anxiety about the future has led households to maintain high levels of savings. This is great news for financial markets, whereas consumer spending has tanked.

Companies have likewise received considerable funding, but either they too stow it away because the outlook remains cloudy, or they use it to deleverage.