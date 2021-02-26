Welcome to 'ChinaCare': Healthcare explosion at the heart of country's booming 'new economy'

Make no mistake: the drivers of China's development in the decades to come will be very different from the ones we have previously associated with the Asian powerhouse.

Chinese growth will no longer be dependent on infrastructure investment or exports but will be reliant on the country's ability to be at the forefront of technological innovation.

It is no secret that China's population is ageing at an alarming rate, and this demographic pressure is not about to ease any time soon. Even the abolition of the single child policy will not reverse this trend, quite simply because Chinese couples have little interest in starting large families.

The qualified workforce will inevitably shrink and, to sustain its economic growth, China will have no choice but to accelerate its innovation capabilities to raise productivity and move up the value chains if it is to avoid falling into the middle-class trap.

The Chinese government is fully aware of this problem. Such structural pressure explains why it is so determined to see through the 'Made in China 2025' programme launched in 2015, the aim of which is to use innovation to make China the leader of particularly promising sectors such as sustainable energy, robotics, artificial intelligence, electric cars, aviation and information technologies.

A lot has already been done and, in the space of only a few years, China has established itself as a technological giant and a leader of what we generally refer to as the 'new economy'.

For example, China holds a very big lead over other countries in developing and rolling out 5G, and in a few years will become the world's number one robotics exporter.

However, we are also seeing China turn its innovation abilities towards a more surprising yet incredibly relevant industry: healthcare.

Surprising because, while we are all too familiar with the European and US healthcare systems, many Western investors know very little about the Chinese healthcare system on which the daily lives of more than a billion men and women depend.

Within the space of the past few years, China has made spectacular progress in this area, justifying references to "ChinaCare".

Just 20 years ago, only 3% of China's population - 38 million inhabitants - had health insurance, and most of these were civil servants and other public sector employees. The rest had to count on people they knew to help out in times of need, and a serious illness could ruin a family financially.

By 2018 the figure had increased from 38 million to 1.35 billion, with 95% of the Chinese population having access to basic health insurance. About half of spending on hospital stays and treatment of serious illnesses is covered, on top of reimbursements for consultations with doctors and basic medical procedures.

Furthermore, the reimbursement rate now reaches 80% in wealthy provinces such as Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

Of course, these spectacular results may have been achieved as a result of the important decisions taken by former President Jiang Zemin and his successors, but they have also been made possible by China's incredible technological advances.