Bargain hunting in an expensive market: What do you do when everything looks too pricey?

You'd be hard pressed to claim that equities are cheap these days. Most indicators used to measure the "expensiveness" of stocks deliver the same verdict – namely that both in absolute terms and compared to their historical average, equities are quite pricey today.

Bullish investors may, of course, argue that with interest rates still at extremely low levels, the dividend yields on offer are high enough to keep equities fairly attractive.

There are two problems with this, though. For one thing, using just that one yardstick, commonly referred to as the "risk premium", brings you dangerously close to confirmation bias - a widespread mindset that consists of focusing solely on data that support what you already believe.

For another, and more to the point, the risk premium seems to be shrinking now that interest rates are heading back upwards on the expectation that vaccination roll-outs and fiscal spending programmes will enable economies to reopen.

So let's face it: equities are hardly a bargain today. The question is how investors should be dealing with this.

If experience is any guide, equity valuations are a very good indicator of potential long-term gains, but an extremely poor tool for judging where the market is going in the short term.

Based on the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (also known as the Shiller P/E ratio, named after the Yale economics professor who invented it), there is a strong statistical probability that, at current prices, the return on equities over a 10-year period will be close to zero (though European stocks could perform a bit better as they fetch lower valuations at present).

Shop around for metrics

But that same set of data also shows that comparable valuation levels in the past have historically given way to a wide variety of market behaviours in the following year (ranging from strong rallies to major corrections).

A first takeaway is therefore that, given current price levels, index funds stand very little chance of turning in solid medium-term performance. The coming decade's winners will be those who can beat the market - in other words, actively managed funds.

To use stockmarket lingo, the way to outperform the market in the long term will be by generating "alpha" - as opposed to "playing the beta", which means you're mostly counting on the market's behaviour to generate performance.

A second takeaway is that you need to use indicators other than valuations to be able to estimate the short-range prospects of a given market. This requires much the same kind of reasoning as alpha generation does.

First, you identify the dominant view as reflected in how a majority of investors are positioned. Then you invest mainly in stocks for which you can develop a sufficiently convincing opinion that diverges from the consensus.

Recent surveys indicate strong investor optimism, fuelled by hopes for an economic upswing as vaccination campaigns go into high gear and fiscal stimulus takes effect, most notably in the US. The result has been a large-scale turn to cyclical names and disaffection with growth stocks.

If you look more closely, that shift is being underpinned by what are often highly conservative assumptions about the ability of big tech companies to generate profits.

Growing awareness of the regulatory and legal challenges facing the highly iconic GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) heavyweights seems to be distracting some investors from a key point.

Not only do those companies possess a highly robust potential for recurring earnings growth - which will protect them if GDP growth proves disappointing (as we saw in 2020) - but they also stand to benefit from an economic recovery through increased advertising revenues.