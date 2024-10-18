Government to target inheritance tax raises in Autumn Budget – reports

The government is reportedly expected to increase the amount it raises from inheritance tax in the Autumn Budget.
It is as yet unknown how many people might pay more, the BBC reported. Question marks also remain over how much they might pay. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are reportedly mulling multiple options when it comes to IHT changes. Currently, around 4% of deaths face an IHT charge, which is levelled at 40% above a £325,000 threshold. Currently, the government raises around £7bn annually via IHT. Reeves to use Budget to hike capital gains tax on sale of shares – reports Some exemptions and reliefs, including gifting rules, could come under fire. Business re...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes