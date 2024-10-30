Ten key takeaways from Autumn Budget 2024

Government to raise taxes by £40bn to plug UK's fiscal hole Delivering the Labour Party's first fiscal event since 2010, Reeves told MPs that taxes will be raised by £40bn, one of the largest increases in a generation. Autumn Budget 24: Labour raises lower and higher rates of capital gains tax with immediate effect The chancellor said Britain had inherited broken public finances and public services from the previous government, and pointed once again to the so-called £22bn ‘black hole' in public finances allegedly left by the Conservatives. "Any chancellor standing here today wou...