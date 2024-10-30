In her Autumn Budget today (30 October), Reeves said that CGT on residential property will remain unchanged at 18% and 24%. In addition, Reeves said she will increase CGT rates on carried interest to 32% from April 2025, up from 28% as it currently stands. The hike in CGT rates comes on top of the slashing of tax-free allowance over the past years from £12,300 a year in 2022/3 to only £3,000 this year. However, the hike in CGT rates introduced today is lower than earlier reports this month from The Guardian, suggesting Treasury officials were taking into consideration a rise in CGT...