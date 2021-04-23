burford capital
Link forecasts 34% hit to 2020 AIM dividend payouts after Q2 cancellations
Set to recover faster than main market
High Court throws out Burford's case against LSE
'Speculative' conclusions
Burford Capital confirms dismissal of US class action
Announces management changes for ‘future global growth’
Consortium in talks to buy £500m Woodford portfolio - reports
According to Sky News
Hargreaves Lansdown sells out of Burford in Select range admitting 'we may have been wrong'
'Questions unanswered' following Muddy Waters attack
Numis Securities rubbishes Muddy Waters' Burford Capital claims
Reiterates 'buy' recommendation
Update: Burford replaces CEO's wife as finance director in attempt to calm Muddy Waters spat
Shares dropped more than 50% following Muddy Waters attack
Burford Capital defends itself and Invesco against short-selling attack
'Throwing in Woodford for headline value'
Invesco considering legal options after attack from US short-seller
Mark Barnett criticised