Link forecasts 34% hit to 2020 AIM dividend payouts after Q2 cancellations

Link Group has forecast that AIM dividend payouts will fall by 34% to a headline £873m in 2020 in its 'best-case scenario', after second-quarter dividends took a hit from cancellations and cuts in response to Covid-19 and a weakening economy.

According to Link's latest AIM Dividend Monitor, AIM payouts in the second quarter fell by an "unprecedented" 33.6% on a headline basis to £266.8m, as two-fifths of second-quarter AIM payers cancelled their dividends outright, while another tenth reduced them year-on-year.

Link said the headline figure was supported by special dividends, which at £33m were almost five times larger than the second quarter of 2019 and that excluding specials, dividends fell 40.6% to £234.3m in the second quarter of this year - a level last seen in mid-2016.

In its outlook, Link said that its "best-case scenario" was for total AIM payouts to drop by 34% to a headline £873m in 2020, a level last seen around the middle of 2016, which is slightly better than its best-case scenario for the main market at -38%.

Link Group: UK dividends set new record in 2019

But in its worst-case scenario, Link warned that it sees them declining by 48% to £698m, which would be worse than the main market at -42%, and back to a level last seen in late 2014.

According to Link's most recent UK Dividend Monitor, the main market will yield 3.6% over the next 12 months if its best case materialises, or 3.3% if the worst-case scenario plays out.

Link reported that this followed a record year for AIM in 2019, when payouts jumped to a new high of £1.33bn, up 16.7% year-on-year on a headline basis, and then flatlined in the first quarter of 2020 on the back of a weakening economy.

It said that not all the dividend cuts were a result of the pandemic and that the biggest impact came from Eddie Stobart Group, which was one of AIM's top payers in 2018 and 2019 and accounted for one-sixth of the total decline after it was saved from entering administration late last year.

Central Asia Metals also scrapped its payout citing tough trading unrelated to the pandemic and Burford Capital, the second-largest payer in the second quarter of 2019, scrapped its dividend and reallocated the capital saved to its financing arm, Link said.

What do global dividend cuts mean for income investors?

Susan Ring, CEO corporate markets at Link Group, said that prior to the pandemic, late 2019 and 2020 were "set to be different" given that the UK economy had already weakened by the end of 2019.

"2020 will take the biggest hit. Our estimates come with a health warning, given the relative lack of visibility in AIM dividends and the unusually large uncertainty in the wider environment," she said.

"AIM's payouts will certainly bounce back in 2021, but even if they return to trend growth thereafter, they are unlikely to top 2019 until 2022 or 2023 at the earliest.

"This AIM recovery will be faster than on the main market, where it will take time to make up for the loss of £7.8bn from Shell alone."