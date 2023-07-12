Burford Capital chair Hugh Wilson to retire

The succession plans were first introduced in 2019, which included the phased rotation of the entire membership of the board.

The succession plans were first introduced in 2019, which included the phased rotation of the entire membership of the board.

As a result, director John Sievwright will take on the role of chair once Wilson retires and will hold on to the position until the 2027 AGM. He has been a director since 2020.

Christopher Halmy, who joined as a director in 2022, will become vice chair at the 2024 AGM and will serve in the role until 2027, when he is set to take over as chair.

Burford also passed a policy at its AGM requiring directors to retire following their 72nd birthday.

At the 2023 AGM, Halmy became chair of the audit committee, Sievwright was named chair of the compensation committee and Robert Gillespie, who has been a director since 2020, took on the role of chair of the nominating and governance committee.

All three are expected to hold on to their respective roles until the 2027 AGM, when the next membership rotation is set to take place.