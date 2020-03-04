Bryn Jones
Rathbones adds assistant manager to Bryn Jones' team
Stuart Chilvers promoted from research analyst role
The Big Debate: Fixed Income
In the latest Big Debate, our panelists from Legg Mason and Rathbone Unit Trust Management discussed Fixed Income.
The Big Debate: Strategic Bonds
In the latest Big Debate, our one-on-one special with Rathbone Unit Trust Management discussed Strategic Bonds.
Three pivotal moments in Europe's biggest week since WWII
Rathbones fixed income manager Bryn Jones has said this week is the most important for Europe since the Second World War, as leaders try to resolve the debt crisis.
Close Encounters of the QE III Kind
Rathbones takes on fixed income sector with Strategic Bond launch
Rathbones Strategic Bond plans to split assets between direct investments and underlying managers.
Jones: How to defend yourself against the inflation mugger
Ronald Reagan claimed inflation was as "violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hitman."
Jones: Europe stuck between a rock and a hard place?
Pick a term, any term. ‘Reprofiling', ‘restructuring' or a plain old ‘default' - there is only so far you can disguise the inevitable.
Thematic approach to bond investing key for 2011
Corporate Bonds
