Rathbones AM adds assistant portfolio manager to fixed income team

Christie Goncalves joins

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Christie Goncalves (pictured), joins the firm after eight years at Vanguard.
Image:

Christie Goncalves (pictured), joins the firm after eight years at Vanguard.

Rathbones Asset Management has appointed Christie Goncalves as assistant portfolio manager to its fixed income team.

Based in London and reporting to Bryn Jones, head of fixed income, Goncalves will work across the firm's fixed income strategies, including the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainable Bond fund, which launched in November. 

Goncalves joins from Vanguard, where she spent eight years as an assistant portfolio manager on global corporate ESG funds and ETFs, as well as a senior trader focused on EUR and GBP rates and credit. 

Rathbones Unit Trust Management rebrands to Rathbones Asset Management

Prior to that, she worked as an emerging markets trader and portfolio manager for South African-based asset manager Stanlib AM. She started her career as a credit manager at Barclays Africa, formerly Absa Capital. 

"Christie is a great addition to the team, bringing global credit experience and a wealth of skills to enhance our investment capabilities," said Jones. 

"She joins at a fantastic time with the launch of our new global sustainable bond strategy, and when yields are looking attractive for asset allocators. We believe Christie will be a great asset for the firm over the coming years."

Rathbones and Investec W&I complete merger to create £100bn wealth manager

Goncalves added: "With the opportunities we are seeing in fixed income, this is an exciting time to be joining Bryn and the team, who have an enviable long-term performance track record and a well-established investment process. 

"I am particularly looking forward to helping the team grow its new global fixed income strategy and employing my keen interest and experience in sustainable investing."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Incentive fee for Hipgnosis bidders seen as 'marginal positive' for shareholder value

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

Most read
01

Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

18 January 2024 • 3 min read
02

Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced

18 January 2024 • 1 min read
03

Hipgnosis tables proposal to offer up to £20m to prospective acquisition bidders

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
04

Sexual harassment 'remains commonplace' in the City with 'little or no action' taken

18 January 2024 • 6 min read
05

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

18 January 2024 • 4 min read
06

Retail access to crypto ETFs to face Consumer Duty hurdles even if 'unlikely' UK approval granted

17 January 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot