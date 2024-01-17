Rathbones AM adds assistant portfolio manager to fixed income team

Christie Goncalves (pictured), joins the firm after eight years at Vanguard.

Based in London and reporting to Bryn Jones, head of fixed income, Goncalves will work across the firm's fixed income strategies, including the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainable Bond fund, which launched in November.

Goncalves joins from Vanguard, where she spent eight years as an assistant portfolio manager on global corporate ESG funds and ETFs, as well as a senior trader focused on EUR and GBP rates and credit.

Prior to that, she worked as an emerging markets trader and portfolio manager for South African-based asset manager Stanlib AM. She started her career as a credit manager at Barclays Africa, formerly Absa Capital.

"Christie is a great addition to the team, bringing global credit experience and a wealth of skills to enhance our investment capabilities," said Jones.

"She joins at a fantastic time with the launch of our new global sustainable bond strategy, and when yields are looking attractive for asset allocators. We believe Christie will be a great asset for the firm over the coming years."

Goncalves added: "With the opportunities we are seeing in fixed income, this is an exciting time to be joining Bryn and the team, who have an enviable long-term performance track record and a well-established investment process.

"I am particularly looking forward to helping the team grow its new global fixed income strategy and employing my keen interest and experience in sustainable investing."