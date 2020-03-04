Brown Shipley
Update: Santander's global CIO Mazoy takes on Caddick's role
Manager leaves after eight years with firm
Brown Shipley bolsters investment team with investment director hire
Will work closely with CIO Toby Vaughan
Brown Shipley adds fixed income strategist from Santander AM
David Scammell will join the investment office
Former Coutts CEO appointed as chair of Brown Shipley board
Developing wealth proposition
Brown Shipley poaches asset allocation strategist from Morningstar IM
Cyrique Bourbon joins London office
Brown Shipley adds head of direct equity to Vaughan's team
Newly created role
UK inflation sees first rise since November to 2.5%
Helped by rising oil price
Brown Shipley hires Santander AM's Vaughan as CIO Smith departs
Spent seven years at Santander
Brown Shipley's Brandreth: Reasons to remain optimistic about the UK
UK stockmarket under-owned by global investors
CEO departures, M&A and a 'super office': The top wealth management stories of 2017
What made the headlines?
Brown Shipley adds £1.5bn in AUM following Dutch acquisition
Adds 27 staff to London office
Brown Shipley hires Santander UK's Mathewson as CEO to replace Sackfield
Announced his departure in March
Brown Shipley CEO to step down
Firm seeking a replacement
Meet the Investment Influencers: Simon Nicholas of Brown Shipley
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Simon Nicholas of Brown Shipley.
Brown Shipley expands AUM by £450m with acquisition
An 'excellent fit'
Brown Shipley hires private client associate from Investec W&I
As part of the Edinburgh team
Which stocks are bucking the dividend slowdown and which are best avoided?
Fund managers reveal telecoms, housebuilders and retail as some of the sectors they believe will be able to continue their strong run in 2016, alongside the trouble spots.
Keep calm and carry on? The best strategies in the face of elevated volatility (Part I)
Following calls to 'sell everything' last month as markets continue to flirt with bear territory, industry experts tell Investment Week where they remain invested, the areas to avoid and, most importantly, why the market slowdown is not a new crisis in...
Thomas Miller hires Brown Shipley's Titcomb as CEO
Previously chief at Sanlam Private Investments UK
How are managers positioned for the rest of 2015?
How bond managers are positioned for rest of 2015
Brown Shipley acquires Hampton Dean for advice push
Brown Shipley has acquired financial planning business Hampton Dean for an undisclosed amount.
PIMCO CIO names 'carry trade of the decade'
PIMCO's CIO Mihir Worah has labelled shorting UK RPI 'the carry trade of the decade', as he sees inflation in the UK remaining below current expectations.
Newcastle Building Soc boss named Brown Shipley chair
Newcastle Building Society chief executive Jim Willens has been appointed chairman of Brown Shipley.
FCA CoCos ban: Will regulator crack down further?
The FCA has used its consumer protection powers for the first time, banning the sale of contingent convertible securities to the mass market.