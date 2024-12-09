Brown Shipley CEO Calum Brewster departs

He joined Brown Shipley as head of private banking in February 2021 and was promoted to chief executive almost one year later, in January 2022. "Leading Brown Shipley has been the highlight of my 30-year financial services career," said Brewster. "As I look back on all that we have achieved together, I am deeply proud of my colleagues for their dedication to meeting the needs of each family we have the opportunity to serve, including many for multiple generations. "I wish all my colleagues and our clients well, as Brown Shipley prepares to embark on the next stage of its growth journe...