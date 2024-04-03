Rathbones raids Brown Shipley for five senior managers

Rathbones Investment Management has hired five veteran investment professionals from Brown Shipley for its Leeds office, following recent exits at the Quintet Private Bank subsidiary.
These moves follow the departure of private banking head Elizabeth Weir and investment adviser Boryana Perfanova from Brown Shipley. Investment directors Andrew Goodchild and David Shorrock and investment managers David Wainman, Nick Beanland and David Herdsman have joined Rathbones' Leeds office, which was added to the firm after its merger with Investec Wealth and Investment UK in September 2023. Divisional director Rowena Houston will lead the team in Leeds. UBP poaches Brown Shipley investment adviser Goodchild joined Rathbones in October 2023 after 25 years as head of the Leed...
