Evelyn Partners' Park weighs up how to access private markets beyond investment trusts

'We want to be part of the debate'

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

Evelyn Partners’ chief asset management officer Edward Park is considering how the wealth manager can allocate client capital to private assets beyond the investment trust structure.

Park, who joined the firm back in April after 15 years at Brooks Macdonald, acknowledged the "compelling" discounts on offer in the investment trust sector, but noted that accessing illiquid asset classes through these vehicles can be challenging in the long-term.  Unlike open-ended funds that trade at net asset value, the share price of a closed-ended vehicle may not accurately reflect the underlying value of the assets and investors have to buy at a premium or sell at a discount, which can be volatile.  "Infrastructure, commercial property, private equity to a degree as well, have a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Profits at Aviva's wealth unit rise by nearly a third as AUM surges past £180bn

Morningstar director of manager research departs after 14 years

More on Wealth Management

St James's Place CEO outlines bid to recoup fee scandal costs from partners
Wealth Management

St James's Place CEO outlines bid to recoup fee scandal costs from partners

Evidence-based approach

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
Tavistock 'strongly denies' Titan's claim of wrongful conduct
Wealth Management

Tavistock 'strongly denies' Titan's claim of wrongful conduct

Put forward as a retaliatory step

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 11 July 2024 • 1 min read
Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance'
Wealth Management

Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance'

Partnership comes to an end

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 09 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot