FCA: Overseas Funds Regime for EEA strategies set to go live 'later this year'

Funds based in the European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to apply for recognition under the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR) “later this year”, the Financial Conduct Authority has said.
The OFR will replace the current Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime (TMPR), which has allowed European UCITS funds to access the UK market following Brexit. This is set to expire in December 2025, but the government has the ability to extend it further, if necessary. In its OFR policy paper published today (17 July), the FCA explained that funds currently operating under the TMPR will need to apply for recognition under the OFR to continue marketing in the UK. However, if such funds are not actively marketed to UK retail investors, but have been operating under the temporary regim...
