BoE's Andrew Bailey: We must rebuild UK-EU relations as global economy fragments

Mansion House speech

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said the UK must consider rebuilding relations with the European Union, arguing that Brexit has dampened the country’s potential economic supply.

Speaking at the Mansion House Financial and Professional Services dinner on Thursday (15 November), the governor urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to "welcome opportunities to rebuild" post-Brexit relations with the continent. "Now, as I have said many times, as a public official I take no position on Brexit per se. That is important. But I do have to point out consequences. The changing trading relationship with the EU has weighed on the level of potential supply," he said.  "The impact on trade seems to be more in goods than services, that is not particularly surprising to my mind. But...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

US inflation rises to 2.6% in October as core measure remains firm

AJ Bell poaches Barclays Wealth manager selection chief for investment partnerships role

More on Economics

BoE rate setter Catherine Mann: Macro volatility to persist over the next few years
Economics

BoE rate setter Catherine Mann: Macro volatility to persist over the next few years

Due to 'global economic challenges'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 14 November 2024 • 2 min read
BoE's Huw Pill warns inflation not tamed as 'quite sticky' wage growth persists
Economics

BoE's Huw Pill warns inflation not tamed as 'quite sticky' wage growth persists

Amid hotter wage growth

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 November 2024 • 1 min read
UK wage growth cools less than expected as unemployment rate ticks up
Economics

UK wage growth cools less than expected as unemployment rate ticks up

Boosts case for gradual cutting cycle

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot