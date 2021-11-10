Boris Johnson

COP26: Johnson urges world leaders to go further in global warming fight

Meeting 1.5ºC target possible but 'anything but a done deal'

clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
Are high energy prices a sign of things to come?

UK's decarbonisation commitments part of the issue

clock 18 October 2021 • 4 min read
Investor sentiment falls on government recovery plans

Debt to GDP ratio doubled since 1970s

clock 07 October 2021 • 1 min read
UK economy 'will never return to how it was': Industry reacts to latest GDP figures

The UK economy grew at its fastest monthly rate since July last year, having jumped 2.3% in April as lockdown restrictions continued to ease.

clock 11 June 2021 • 3 min read
Rishi Sunak holds talks with financial services sector on post-Brexit competitiveness - reports

BoE governor and PM also on call

clock 08 June 2021 • 1 min read
Quilter urges Government crackdown on investment scams in Online Safety Bill

Feeney pushes for 'robust consumer protections'

clock 15 April 2021 • 2 min read
Dasgupta Review: Governments must embed nature into economic decision-making or risk disaster

Treasury-backed report warns of 'market failure'

clock 02 February 2021 •
IW Long Reads: Waiting for Biden - Six things we learnt from the Climate Ambition Summit

Has the world improved five years since the Paris Climate Agreement?

clock 17 December 2020 • 9 min read
IW Long Reads: Deal or no deal? Brexit uncertainty spooks industry as crunch talks go to the wire

Key funds and sectors braced for nervy end to negotiations

clock 10 December 2020 •
Marlborough's Chand Lall: Getting the ABCs of market risk right will reap rewards in the long run

Bullish outlook for post-pandemic and post-Brexit economy

clock 04 December 2020 •
