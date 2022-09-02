Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

Several polls of Conservative members have put Truss far ahead in the race with Sunak to replace Boris Johnson | Picture by Ben Stevens CCHQ / Parsons Media.

Several polls of Conservative members have put Truss far ahead in the race with Sunak to replace Boris Johnson, with the winner set to be announced on Monday (5 September).

Truss, currently foreign secretary and a former trade minister, has ideas that include reviewing the Bank of England's mandate, breaking up regulators and scrapping many more EU-era laws to attract companies to London.

Should Rishi Sunak be announced as leader, the industry is anticipating less overall structural change. IBOSS CIO Chris Metcalfe said that Sunak appears to be "more cautious in nature", focusing on maintaining fiscal discipline and tackling longer-term issues.

Whoever ends up winning the top job at Number 10 is unlikely to have a honeymoon period when taking office, as they will have to deal with double-digit inflation, slowing growth and a cost-of-living crisis.

Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, said that failure to address this will lead to continued weakness in sterling, which could compound the inflation problem.

Sterling has registered its most dramatic monthly decline against the dollar since October 2016 - the height of the Brexit referendum fallout. Nigel Green, CEO at deVere Group, said that should Liz Truss win as expected, "it can be reasonably assumed sterling will plummet further".

Emergency budget and BoE review

If Truss does win on Monday, one of her first moves is expected to be an emergency budget, which is likely to include substantial tax cuts and significant new expenditure.

James Penny, CIO at TAM Asset Management, said that while some of her policies make sense for the UK, some of the economic pledges she seems to be getting voted in on "could well exacerbate inflation for longer and create a scenario in which interest rates would have to remain higher for longer".

"This would undoubtedly be bad for UK assets, UK investors, mortgage owners and the pound, and could well offset the benefit of the proposed tax cuts to help with the cost of living," he said.

Green echoed Penny's statement, adding that Truss' planned £30bn in tax cuts would push up inflation by increasing money growth, prompting more aggressive interest rate increases from the Bank of England.

On the other hand, William Morris, head of investments at Weatherbys Private Bank, said that should Rishi Sunak emerge victorious, his tenure would, at least in the short-term, be less likely to prompt higher rates from the central bank.

Truss has heavily criticised the BoE during her campaign, arguing that it had been slow to raise interest rates and highlighting its apparent reluctance to promote competitiveness and financial stability.

"We expect a coming War of Independence with the Bank of England. This potential tussle and the politicisation of the UK's central bank is likely to create considerable uncertainty which will spook financial markets," Green added.

Rory James Stuart, wealth planning director at Sanlam Wealth, said that any changes to the independence of the BoE could have a negative impact in the long-term, fuelling uncertainty among investors and holding back crucial investments in the UK's economy.

Regulatory overhaul

The Financial Services and Markets Bill, announced in July and prepared by Sunak's Treasury, lays the groundwork for EU-derived regulation to be scrapped and a new rule book to be written for the UK.

According to Andrew Poole, director at the ACA Group, where Sunak may deviate from the bill as it currently stands would be to introduce far greater scrutiny of regulatory action, with the introduction of "call in" powers, which would interfere with the independence of regulators such as the FCA.

"Liz Truss has also indicated that this would be introduced under her leadership and so, despite market despondency to call in provisions, their introduction would appear to be inevitable, regardless of who emerges as winner," he said.

In recent weeks, reports have emerged that Truss was planning an even bigger overhaul of financial regulation. According to the FT, she is weighing up plans to merge the FCA, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Payments Systems Regulator into a new body.

It was the Conservatives who were the most critical of the old age regulator model under the Financial Services Authority, so the rumoured suggestion to remerge the PRA and the FCA is surprising, noted Antony Hainsworth, financial services regulatory partner at DLA Piper.

Weatherbys' Morris added: "A grand reunification is perhaps as desirable as it would be for one-hit-wonder pre-fab pop groups of decades past. Still, one should keep an open mind - and even if synergies turn out to be suboptimal, one suspects that the country will somehow manage to limp on."