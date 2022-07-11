Guy Opperman reappointed as pensions minister

In a statement on Twitter on 8 July, Opperman said he had "agreed to help the Department for Work and Pensions navigate the next few weeks, while we decide the appointment of a new Prime Minister".

The minister for pensions and financial inclusion - who stepped down on 7 July after 1,850 days in office - began his role as pensions minister on 14 June 2017 and took over from Sir Steve Webb as the longest serving pensions minister on 11 June this year.

During his term as minister so far, Opperman has overseen significant progress on pensions dashboards, put in place the legal framework for collective defined contribution schemes, and has also been known for his work on climate change, with the UK becoming the first major economy to mandate Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure rules reporting for its pensions sector during his tenure.