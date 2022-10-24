Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

Following resignation of Liz Truss

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Image:

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, has won the Conservative Party leadership race to become the next prime minister.

Sunak, who received backing from a majority of Conservative MPs, was the only candidate to achieve the threshold of 100 nominations.

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, confirmed that Sunak was the only successful candidate to the put forward and was now leader of the Conservative Party.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, the only other challenger in the race, worked to reach the threshold, but failed to qualify for the race, leaving Sunak as the only candidate and avoiding the need to put the vote to the Conservative party membership.

She officially pulled out of the running at 2pm today (24 October) having failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations.

Markets calm as Sunak secures lead to be next prime minister

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew from the race yesterday (23 October), claiming that he had received over 100 nominations but that it was "simply not the right time" for him to return to the role, following his resignation earlier this year.

Current Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last week that she would resign, after markets crashed following her Mini Budget. Her premiership was the shortest for any prime minister in history, while her leadership also saw the shortest serving home secretary and the second shortest serving chancellor.

Sunak, who was beaten by Truss in the previous leadership contest that was finalised in September, remains a divisive figure in the party, but has secured the backing of major figures such as Michael Gove and Priti Patel.

 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Goldman Sachs clears restructuring worries with strong results

Markets calm as Sunak secures lead to be next prime minister

More on UK

Rishi Sunak will be replacing Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday (20 October) after just 45 days in office.
UK

Next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still faces a 'fraught' economic outlook for the UK

Industry reacts to incoming PM

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 3 min read
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak
UK

Markets calm as Sunak secures lead to be next prime minister

Following Boris Johnson dropping out

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 October 2022 • 3 min read
Morgan Stanley and HSBC were the two largest-selling promoters, with the flows of both being dominated by money market funds.
UK

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

Greater than GFC or March 2020

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: What should I consider when investing in alternatives in my multi-asset portfolio?

18 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

Peter Hargreaves blasts HL chair over performance

20 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

19 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

20 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Mini Budget-induced LDI crisis was 'full scale liquidation event'

19 October 2022 • 2 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot