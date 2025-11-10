SJP's Scott Stevens joins Mattioli Woods as business and marketing managing director

To lead business growth

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Mattioli Woods has hired Scott Stevens as managing director of business development and marketing.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'Huge win for crypto' as BoE tables proposals for stablecoin regulation

Guinness Global Investors to cut fees for ten funds

Trustpilot