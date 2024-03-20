BNY Mellon IM adds US direct lending strategy to platform amid private market demand

Partnership with CIFC

1 min read

BNY Mellon Investment Management has partnered with alternative credit specialist CIFC to provide its clients access to US direct lending on its global distribution platform.

The move expands the long-standing relationship between the two firms, and the strategy will be available for clients across EMEA and APAC. Spring Budget 24: UK Treasury to establish venue for private companies to trade shares BNY Mellon noted the collaboration comes at a time when the private credit market is benefitting from "cyclical and secular" growth trends, adding that "European institutions are under-allocated and demand from investors is increasing globally". Matt Oomen, global head of distribution at BNY Mellon IM, said: "Our clients continue to look for innovative invest...

