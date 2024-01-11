Scopic Research adds BNY Mellon and Downing Fox funds to Multi Asset DNA research service

The newly-included BNY Mellon funds are BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 3, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 4, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 5, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 6 and BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 7. Launched in February, the FutureLegacy range has a globally-oriented and thematically-driven approach, with each portfolio targeting a different corridor of volatility risk. Investments are confined to equities and bonds that are managed within asset sleeves that largely replicate the holdings of selected in-house sustainably managed funds. Multi-asset teams sentiment indicator: Japanese equities most favo...