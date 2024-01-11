Scopic Research adds BNY Mellon and Downing Fox funds to Multi Asset DNA research service

Scopic Research, the multi-asset research consultancy, has added five BNY Mellon and four Downing Fox funds to its Multi Asset DNA research service for intermediaries.
The newly-included BNY Mellon funds are BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 3, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 4, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 5, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 6 and BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 7. Launched in February, the FutureLegacy range has a globally-oriented and thematically-driven approach, with each portfolio targeting a different corridor of volatility risk. Investments are confined to equities and bonds that are managed within asset sleeves that largely replicate the holdings of selected in-house sustainably managed funds. Multi-asset teams sentiment indicator: Japanese equities most favo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes