Scopic Research adds BNY Mellon and Downing Fox funds to Multi Asset DNA research service

Both ranges launched in 2023

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Scopic Research, the multi-asset research consultancy, has added five BNY Mellon and four Downing Fox funds to its Multi Asset DNA research service for intermediaries.

The newly-included BNY Mellon funds are BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 3, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 4, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 5, BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 6 and BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 7. Launched in February, the FutureLegacy range has a globally-oriented and thematically-driven approach, with each portfolio targeting a different corridor of volatility risk.  Investments are confined to equities and bonds that are managed within asset sleeves that largely replicate the holdings of selected in-house sustainably managed funds. Multi-asset teams sentiment indicator: Japanese equities most favo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK retail sales suffer sharpest monthly drop since the pandemic

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

More on Multi-asset

Multi-asset teams sentiment indicator: Japanese equities most favoured in Q4
Multi-asset

Multi-asset teams sentiment indicator: Japanese equities most favoured in Q4

Scopic Research monitors the sentiment of multi-asset teams towards different growth, defensive, and diversifying assets on a quarterly basis. The sentiments are based on a 12-month view. Investment Week has joined with Scopic to share the results on...

Paul Ilott
clock 07 December 2023 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: How interest rate moves drive bond returns
Multi-asset

Partner Insight: How interest rate moves drive bond returns

Markets might have got their interest rate outlook wrong, but the case for holding global bonds as part of a multi-asset portfolio remains as strong as ever

Mohneet Dhir - Multi-asset product specialist, Vanguard Europe
Mohneet Dhir - Multi-asset product specialist, Vanguard Europe
clock 13 November 2023 • 10 min read
Partner Insight: Staying the course - combining strategic and dynamic asset allocation to deliver better outcomes for your clients
Multi-asset

Partner Insight: Staying the course - combining strategic and dynamic asset allocation to deliver better outcomes for your clients

Tara Jameson, Co-Manager of the Schroder Global Multi-Asset Portfolios
clock 03 November 2023 • 8 min read
Trustpilot