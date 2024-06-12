BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand

While the company's legal parent name will remain ‘The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation', the brand has been modernised to become simply ‘BNY', with a new teal logo to mark the change. As part of the 240 year old bank's refurbishment, its subsidiaries BNY Mellon Investment Management will also be shortened to BNY Investments; BNY Mellon Wealth Management will become BNY Wealth and BNY Mellon Pershing has been rebranded to BNY Pershing. BNY Mellon IM adds US direct lending strategy to platform amid private market demand "The updated brand conveys trust, resilience and innova...