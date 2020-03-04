Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway lags as cash pile continues to grow
Warren Buffett's firm has $128bn of cash
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway makes first investment in Amazon
Usually shy of tech stocks
Warren Buffett: 'US economy is slowing down, but I'm not concerned'
Believes US is best place to invest
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
Buffett bemoans lack of major acquisition opportunities
$112bn in cash
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway repurchases $928m of shares
First time since 2012
Buffett: Cheap debt behind M&A 'purchasing frenzy'
'It is insane to risk what you have and need in order to obtain what you do not need'
Buffett warns Bitcoin will 'come to a bad ending'
South Korea to ban cryptocurrency trading
Warren Buffett lines up successor with vice chair appointments
Move towards succession
Buffett wins $1m hedge fund performance bet
Donates proceeds to charity
Buffett waits to deploy cash as Berkshire war chest nears $100bn
Waiting for opportunities
Battle of the billionaires: Singer challenges Buffett's bid for Texas utility firm
Ready to launch a rival bid
Warren Buffett reverses bearish stance on US airlines with $1.2bn investment
Previously called the sector a 'death trap'
Buffett tackles three big questions: Trump, Brexit and succession
Views from the Sage of Omaha