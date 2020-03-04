Barclays
Jupiter AM adds to fossil fuel transition pressure on Barclays
Will vote on shareholder resolution at 7 May AGM
JM Finn confirms departure of investment director
Harry Burnham to be replaced by Jonathan Mack
The Big Question: Which alternatives might fit the bill as replacements for stricken Woodford fund?
Experts reveal their top picks
Barclays names Allianz's El-Erian as incoming NED
Assumes new role on 1 Jan 2020
7IM hires another former Barclays man
Chris Phillips joins as chief client officer
BlackRock tops FE's latest Crown-rated list in reshuffle
Firm has 12 funds in new standings
UK dividend outlook bleak despite record high payouts in Q2
Weak underlying dividend growth
What is the outlook for FTSE dividends?
Dividend forecasts slide for second quarter in a row
FTSE 100 falls in the face of trade war escalation fears
US-China trade war
Update: Bramson's bid for Barclays board seat rejected
AGM yesterday
Update: Ex-Barclays EURIBOR riggers handed nine year sentence
Eighth EURIBOR rate-rigging conviction by the Serious Fraud Office
7IM appoints new CEO from Barclays as Tom Sheridan steps down
Retires after 17 years
UBS's Magill: UK cyclicals to outperform
Equities saw a relatively indiscriminate sell-off in Q4 of 2018, with increased volatility and widening valuation spreads.
Ex-Barclays CEO stands trial for fraud - reports
John Varley and three former colleagues could face ten years in jail
Morningstar: Which sectors will be most hit by disorderly Brexit?
Less than four months to go
Barclays raises over £22k following '50 shades of blue diligence' for CASCAID
Challenge completed in 12 hours
JOHCM's Savvides blames Brexit for big banks' drag on £1bn UK Dynamic fund
Poor performance from Barclays and Lloyds last month
Adviser platform tech provider FNZ up for sale - reports
Worth 'up to £2bn'
Female aversion to 'lottery style' investing sees them beat men at stockpicking
Less likely to hold onto falling stocks
Investing in alternatives: A closer look at the hedge funds industry
Hedge fund closures have outpaced launches over three years
2018 World Cup industry predictions: Who is set for glory in Russia?
Industry experts have their say
R&M's Sergeant: Brexit and Corbyn fears make UK equities 'cheapest in the world'
Investors have shunned UK stocks ever since the country voted to leave the European Union, with more than £1.8bn flowing from the Investment Association's UK All Companies sector in 2017 alone, writes River & Mercantile's Hugh Sergeant.