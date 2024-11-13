AJ Bell poaches Barclays Wealth manager selection chief for investment partnerships role

Ian Aylward joins

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

AJ Bell has named Ian Aylward head of investment partnership, as part of a push to bolster its bespoke Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) proposition.

Aylward will join the firm's investments team, which manages a bespoke MPS for advised clients, building and managing portfolios tailored to individual specifications for adviser firms and their clients.  He joins after more than seven years at Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, where he was head of manager selection and responsible investing, looking after a range of multi-asset and single asset solutions. AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn Before being headhunted by Barclays, Aylward spent eight months working as head of manager research at UK DC pensio...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

FCA renews approach to enforcement disclosures after failures on Julius Baer case

UK wage growth cools less than expected as unemployment rate ticks up

More on People moves

Chelverton AM names Julie Dean co-manager of fresh UK Opportunities fund
People moves

Chelverton AM names Julie Dean co-manager of fresh UK Opportunities fund

UK offers 'world class' opportunities

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 November 2024 • 1 min read
AJ Bell poaches Barclays Wealth manager selection chief for investment partnerships role
People moves

AJ Bell poaches Barclays Wealth manager selection chief for investment partnerships role

Ian Aylward joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 November 2024 • 1 min read
Former Close Brothers AM CEO Martin Andrew joins Schroders Personal Wealth board
People moves

Former Close Brothers AM CEO Martin Andrew joins Schroders Personal Wealth board

Independent non-executive director

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 November 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot