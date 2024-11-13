AJ Bell poaches Barclays Wealth manager selection chief for investment partnerships role

AJ Bell has named Ian Aylward head of investment partnership, as part of a push to bolster its bespoke Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) proposition.
Aylward will join the firm's investments team, which manages a bespoke MPS for advised clients, building and managing portfolios tailored to individual specifications for adviser firms and their clients. He joins after more than seven years at Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, where he was head of manager selection and responsible investing, looking after a range of multi-asset and single asset solutions. AJ Bell platform AUA up 22% in 12 months to £86.5bn Before being headhunted by Barclays, Aylward spent eight months working as head of manager research at UK DC pensio...
