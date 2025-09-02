Education 'fundamental' to get the UK investing

Only 11% of UK households own shares

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

The UK is well regarded as a nation of savers, but both the government and the financial sector are trying to entice some of that saved capital towards investing.

