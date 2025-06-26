FCA ban on Jes Staley upheld by Upper Tribunal

The Upper Tribunal has upheld the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to ban former Barclays CEO Jes Staley from senior management roles in the financial services sector.
Staley approved a letter, which was sent to the FCA, containing misleading statements regarding his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein and their last point of contact. FCA property fund consultation at risk of becoming irrelevant The letter stated that Staley did not have a close relationship with Epstein, when in fact the former chief executive had described him previously as one of his "deepest" and "most cherished" friends. Furthermore, the letter from Staley claimed that contact between the two had ceased well before his role at Barclays. In reality, they were in contact mere days...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes