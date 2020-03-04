Barack Obama
What will be President Obama's economic legacy?
Farewell speech today
Santa rally, King's Brexit hopes and the euro's 'mystery' jump: What did you miss?
Round-up of events towards end of December
Obama: Why Britons should reject Brexit
Argued the case to remain in EU
US hedge fund suffers $2bn losses from Allergan and Valeant bets
John Paulson saw losses over five months
Obama offers glimmer of hope on US fiscal deadlock
There were signs of tentative progress on the US fiscal deadlock yesterday as President Obama indicated he would accept a short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avert a default.
Losses mount for global markets as US considers Syria action
Markets around the world sold off overnight while oil continued to soar, as the prospect of military involvement in Syria's civil war grows.
What major challenges still face the US?
President Barack Obama signed into law the ‘fiscal cliff' bill on Wednesday 2 January 2013 designed to prevent the country rolling out sharp spending cuts and sweeping tax rises.
Markets up after 11th hour fiscal cliff deal
Asian markets received a New Year's boost as the US House of Representatives passed a last minute deal to prevent the US falling over the fiscal cliff.
Wall Street lifted by US fiscal cliff hopes
Progress in the fiscal cliff talks being held in Washington has given Wall Street a lift as the threat of a possible recession is averted.
Markets rally as fiscal cliff talks signal bright spot
Global markets rallied today after fiscal cliff talks between President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders stepped up a notch over the weekend.
Why US needs political compromise
US ELECTION
Eurozone fears add to post-election anxiety on Wall Street
US stock markets saw a third consecutive day of losses following Barack Obama's victory in the presidential election this week.
Global stocks sink as investors fret over Obama win
The Dow shed more than 300 points in yesterday's session as investors questioned re-elected President Barack Obama's commitment to dealing with the US fiscal cliff.
Dow slumps 200pts as fiscal cliff fears take hold
The S&P 500 has opened down 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed 200 points in the first trading session after President Obama's election victory.
Update: Obama elected for second term; what does it mean for markets?
Barack Obama has led the Democrats to victory in the US elections, being appointed for a second four-year term as President, defeating his Republican opponent Mitt Romney.
Wealth managers forced to select passives as US funds lag S&P 500
The inability of US funds to outperform the S&P 500 has been a long-standing concern for fund selectors, but performance figures for the term of Barack Obama's presidency paint a particularly bleak picture.
US recovery gathers pace as jobs data beats expectations
The US added 171,000 jobs in October, a higher-than-expected figure that suggests the country's economic recovery remains on track.
Gross: Why US election will not boost growth
The manager of the world's largest bond fund has said a Red or Blue victory will not make any difference to the US economy as the effects of monetary policy have already reached their limits.
Which US sectors are danger zones as election looms?
US ELECTION SPECIAL
Obama and Romney clash over economy
US President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney locked horns over the economy last night in their first televised presidential debate.