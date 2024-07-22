Biden bows out of race for the White House and endorses Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from his re-election race and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the candidate to replace him at the top of the Democrat ticket.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night (21 July), the incumbent president wrote: "I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term." Richard de Lisle: How a second Trump win could impact the US economy "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Harris to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it is time to come together and beat Trump," he added. The announcement has been welcomed by Democrats and condemnation from Republicans. America's 2008-2016 president...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes