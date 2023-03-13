Biden: Banking system is 'safe' following SVB collapse

"I am going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again," he said in a speech today (13 March).

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was former president Barack Obama's signature regulatory legislation following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

However, in 2018, former president Donald Trump eased those rules to raise the threshold that banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight from $50bn to $250bn. SVB had $209bn in assets at the end of last year.

In his speech today, Biden also said that the "management of these banks will be fired" and "investors in the banks will not be protected".

He added: "They knowingly took a risk. And when the risk did not pay off, investors lose their money. That is how capitalism works."

HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

Last night, the Biden administration laid out emergency measures to protect the depositors of SVB and New York-based Signature Bank, which also suffered a run late last week.

Following the administration's interventions, all depositors will be able to access their money, although today Biden stressed that "no losses will be borne by the taxpayers".

Instead, any losses will be covered by the funding the Deposit Insurance Fund through a special assessment on banks, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said last night.

Signature has been taken over by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which governor Kathy Hochul also emphasised today was not at the expense of the taxpayers, adding "there is new leadership" at the bank.