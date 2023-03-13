Biden: Banking system is 'safe' following SVB collapse

Calls for greater regulation

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
US President Joe Biden
Image:

US President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has said the banking system is “safe” following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and has vowed to implement stiffer regulations of the sector.

"I am going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again," he said in a speech today (13 March).

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was former president Barack Obama's signature regulatory legislation following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

However, in 2018, former president Donald Trump eased those rules to raise the threshold that banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight from $50bn to $250bn. SVB had $209bn in assets at the end of last year.

In his speech today, Biden also said that the "management of these banks will be fired" and "investors in the banks will not be protected".

He added: "They knowingly took a risk. And when the risk did not pay off, investors lose their money. That is how capitalism works."

HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

Last night, the Biden administration laid out emergency measures to protect the depositors of SVB and New York-based Signature Bank, which also suffered a run late last week.

Following the administration's interventions, all depositors will be able to access their money, although today Biden stressed that "no losses will be borne by the taxpayers".

Instead, any losses will be covered by the funding the Deposit Insurance Fund through a special assessment on banks, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said last night.

Signature has been taken over by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which governor Kathy Hochul also emphasised today was not at the expense of the taxpayers, adding "there is new leadership" at the bank.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Central banks expected to pause rate hikes following SVB collapse

Investec reinforces Digital 9 Sell rating over 'perilous position'

More on Global

Fed chair Jerome Powell
Global

Powell puts increased rate hikes back on the table

Suggests higher terminal rate

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 March 2023 • 1 min read
88% of companies globally raised dividends or held them steady
Global

Global dividends hit record $1.6trn in 2022

Janus Henderson

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
Lorenzo La Posta (pictured), fund manager at Momentum Global Investment Management
Global

U-turn on the Great Wall of China

End of zero Covid

Lorenzo La Posta
clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

13 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

13 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

10 March 2023 • 7 min read
04

Central banks expected to pause rate hikes following SVB collapse

13 March 2023 • 3 min read
05

MJ Hudson sells UK fund management business

10 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Parker Review sets ethnic diversity targets for FTSE 350 boards

13 March 2023 • 3 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot