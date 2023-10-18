bank of america global fund manager survey

Global investors remain set on Goldilocks soft landing despite bearish stance

Economics

Global investors remain set on Goldilocks soft landing despite bearish stance

BofA Global Fund Manager survey

clock 18 October 2023 • 2 min read
BofA: Global investors turn away from EM equities as China growth optimism slumps

Markets

BofA: Global investors turn away from EM equities as China growth optimism slumps

Consensus for a soft landing

clock 12 September 2023 • 2 min read
BofA: Credit crunch fears drive investors into highest bond allocation since GFC

Markets

BofA: Credit crunch fears drive investors into highest bond allocation since GFC

Most pessimistic month of 2023

clock 19 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust outflows continue to mount as AUMA sinks below £30bn

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Four Graphs explaining oil and gas

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA: Firms have 'further to go' to meet upcoming ESG labelling regulation

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Manulife IM to acquire London-based alternative credit manager CQS

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot