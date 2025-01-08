Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Learning from last year's mistakes

'Expectations for US economy were far too pessimistic in 2024'

clock • 4 min read

Financial markets are inherently forward-looking creatures, so investment strategists typically spend more time peering around the next corner than looking in the rearview mirror.

Given it is the season for bold predictions about what 2025 might bring for investors, it is worth going through last year's efforts with a red pen and learning from our industry's collective mistakes. The most obvious of these is that expectations for the US economy in 2024 were far too pessimistic. This time last year, the Survey of Professional Forecasters reported that GDP growth in the US was expected to be 1.7% in 2024 – a marked slowdown from the 2.4% growth predicted for 2023. On reflection, they were a rather gloomy bunch as the latest outlook from the International Moneta...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Learning from last year's mistakes
US

Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Learning from last year's mistakes

'Expectations for US economy were far too pessimistic in 2024'

Lindsay James
clock 08 January 2025 • 4 min read
Investors bank on US GDP growth above 2% but 'raging optimism' might make it less likely
US

Investors bank on US GDP growth above 2% but 'raging optimism' might make it less likely

BCA research

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 January 2025 • 3 min read
US adds 227,000 jobs in November as unemployment rate edges up
US

US adds 227,000 jobs in November as unemployment rate edges up

Unemployment rate at 4.2%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot