Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford US Growth in danger of running out of steam - Stifel

Rating downgraded to 'neutral'

clock 28 January 2021 •
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford's Robinson: Three reasons Tesla's share price could continue to climb

Electric car maker remains 'undervalued'

clock 26 January 2021 •
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford adds Kirsty Gibson to US Growth trust management team

Replaces Helen Xiong

clock 18 January 2021 •
Investment Trusts

Investec remains 'comfortable' with Baillie Gifford US Growth 'buy' rating despite 120% rise since March

US Election could present 'better entry point'

clock 04 September 2020 •
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford promotes Xiong to co-manger on US Growth Trust

Alongside Gary Robinson

clock 07 January 2019 •
Investment

Baillie Gifford US Growth manager leaves in shadow of first trust launch for decades

Andrei Kiselev also ran £1.5bn American fund

clock 05 June 2018 •
