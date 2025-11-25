Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein: 'I only wish I started sooner'

Saba Capital founder and CIO Boaz Weinstein (pictured) said he gets 'incredible pleasure' from helping shareholders.

During his return to the City of London last week, a place where he was deemed ‘public enemy number one' by the British press earlier this year, the Saba founder and CIO sat down with Investment Week once again to chat through the latest pivot in his activism approach.

Weinstein entered the private room of a newly renovated Mayfair restaurant, quickly extending a handshake, before taking his place across the table. As the interview began, he apologised intermittently for taking tangents as his coffee arrived.

The state of play

Saba Capital Management has been busy of late. After a clean sweep of losses earlier across the seven trusts Saba originally requisitioned general meetings for, the activist hedge fund changed its tactics from attempting to oust boards to finding resolutions with - and for - vehicles trading at a significant discount to their net asset value (NAV).

Of Saba's current positions, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income (CYN) has unveiled a tender offer for up to 100% of the ordinary shares in issue.

Janus Henderson's European Smaller Companies trust (ESCT) also offered shareholders the option to exit with a tender offer for up to 42.5% of the issued shares.

More recently, Middlefield Canadian Income became the first investment trust to be rolled over into an active ETF, while Smithson trust (SSON) also unveiled a rollover proposal that would allow shareholders to exit at NAV, or carry over their investment into an open-ended investment company (OEIC).

"It is clear we have been a force for good," Weinstein explained over an espresso.

"I think a lot of UK investors are not only aware of us, but have seen in the past few months the benefit of our engagement, Smithson being a great example of that," he added.

Veteran UK fund manager Terry Smith, CEO of SSON's management group, Fundsmith, said in a rare interview that ultimately Saba was "right", and it was more logical for the trust to operate as an OEIC.

This was a major seal of approval for Weinstein, who said that by pursuing his campaign he realised the efficacy and strength of many UK boards.

"I have seen firsthand how excellent the governance is on some UK boards, and it made me much more comfortable broadening out our investment in the UK," he said.

Reflections and regrets

Weinstein paused, pondered and smiled as he mulled over any regrets from the past 12 months. He has previously defended his bombastic approach, arguing that it helped to grab attention and forced action to be taken.

The CIO admitted he had "underestimated just how great governance is for most but not all of the trusts" but claimed he has been "so happy" with how his campaign has gone.

"At the level of discount currently experienced in the UK investment trust market for private equity, infrastructure, renewables and UK REITs, I am happy to be outright long because these shares are severely undervalued," he added.

Despite ridicule, "the honest truth" is that he has enjoyed campaigning for retail investors without the means to hire their own lawyers or requisition a board.

"I get incredible pleasure out of that aspect, of how we can be a positive force for them," Weinstein said.

"I only wish I started sooner," he added.

Going back to his recent success with SSON, the Saba CIO caveated that while Smith was "a great investor", ultimately the investment trust structure "is not for these times".

He continued: "In an open-ended fund, [SSON] can still do what it is doing without causing investors to lose thousands on the difference between NAV and price.

"Thousands of small investors got to take the lion's share of £160m, unlocked by the recent outcome. We were 16% of the total."

Despite Weinstein's increased admiration for governance practices in the UK, especially in comparison to the US, he reiterated his original case that not every trust's board has adequately delivered value to shareholders, nor acted in their best interests.

And as a result, Weinstein has not totally abandoned his 2024 headline grabbing activism methods.

In early October, the hedge fund used its voting powers to once again attempt to remove the board of Baillie Gifford US Growth trust (USA) during the company's annual general meeting.

The hedge fund was narrowly defeated, with resolutions to re-elect many of the USA board members receiving just over 50% of the vote.

When challenged on whether Saba would look to return to this more subversive tactics, Weinstein said: "Our playbook remains diversified in terms of how we will approach each situation."

The place for investment trusts

Saba's view on the investment trust space remains complex. Weinstein has admitted the discounted closed-ended fund sector represents a significant investment opportunity, with Saba's portfolio pivoting from 95% US focus to 60% UK over recent years.

The hedge fund has also been awaiting approval from Irish regulators for a European-domiciled ETF that will take stakes in investment trusts trading at a significant discount.

Investment Week understands that Saba has not appointed a distributor for this ETF yet, with a hope that shareholders which have benefitted from the chance to exit other trusts at NAV will look to invest in the ETF.

According to Weinstein, the investment trust structure "in many cases, does not have a reason for existing".

"It would only be for things that are hard to sell like early-stage private equity, infrastructure, and renewable energy," he added.

Even some private positions, such as USA's stake in SpaceX, are "not middle market private equity", Weinstein said, making it easier to sell. "This is SpaceX, it would not be hard to find buyers of that," he said.

Despite his praise for some UK boards, the founder was frustrated with the attention given to the costs of Saba's requisitions, which ranged from hundreds of thousands to millions of pounds, depending on the trust.

In his view, this cost was "trivial" compared to the market capitalisation of many of the trusts.

"If [the boards] really cared, the manager could have paid for it," he said, rather than allowing all shareholders - including Saba - to absorb the costs.

"We can see the benefits of actually making the pensioners hundreds of millions of pounds. As Terry Smith said, the manager may lose some AUM but that is the smallest violin in the world," Weinstein argued.

A personal campaign

Weinstein has faced both scepticism and criticism from the press and investment trust industry about his claims to be a "white knight" for UK investors, with reactions ranging from raised eyebrows to mockery.

During the first stage of his campaign, the hedge fund manager found it difficult to convincingly convey that he was motivated by the prospect of making money for individual retail investors and UK pensioners rather than just his own paycheck.

During his speech at the Sohn Investment Conference in London last week (19 November) - an event started in 2006 to raise money to support medical research and co-founded by Weinstein's longtime friend Doug Hirsch - the hedge fund manager told audience members his "self-interest is laid clear".

"I am a hedge fund manager trying to make money for my investors," he added.

Over coffee, Weinstein was keen to reaffirm this commitment, but added that he was "proud" to have a raft of small investors "come along with us for the ride".

"There is a Robin Hood element to our engagement. We are helping the small investor that did not understand the loss they would suffer when they invested," he argued.

Weinstein nodded when questioned about whether this campaign is genuinely personal.

"As someone who grew up in a household where we had very little means - my dad never made more than $60,000 in a year - the idea of helping thousands of pensioners per campaign [is personal]," he said.

Although Weinstein has spent much of this year on the other side of the Atlantic, he has continued to pay close attention the coverage and commentary about some of Saba's more recent positions.

When Saba took a 5% stake in SDCL Efficiency Income trust, analysts raised questions about whether the activist could effectively hedge the highly illiquid portfolio.

At the time Saba's position was revealed, the trust was trading at a 38% discount to NAV, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

"When something is at a 40% discount, you have a huge margin of safety to be wrong," Weinstein claimed, as he assured that he has methods of hedging illiquid strategies.

"We have $3.5bn of UK investment trusts and our total in the illiquid space, which are all UK, is approaching $1bn. I would like to get a lot bigger," he said.