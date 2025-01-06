Saba resubmits Edinburgh Worldwide documents triggering shareholder vote over board

Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) has issued renewed criticism of the attempt by the Manhattan-based activist hedge fund Saba Capital to oust its board.
EWI chair Jonathan Simpson Dent argued that "Edinburgh Worldwide is an exciting and unique investment trust that offers unparalleled access to emerging companies, operating at the frontiers of science and technology". According to him, "all of this is threatened by Saba Capital". He added that the hedge fund's proposals "amount to a backdoor attempt to seize control of the trust". Baillie Gifford trusts slams Saba for wanting to make 'self-serving and destructive changes' Therefore, the board said it will "urge all of our investors to protect their investment, to protect their tru...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes