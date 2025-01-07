Saba's Boaz Weinstein hits back at Herald trust and defends its abilities to outperform current management

Back on 18 December, the US hedge fund published a letter calling out CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, Edinburgh Worldwide, Henderson Opportunities and European Smaller Companies trust, Herald Investment Trust (HRI), Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and Keystone Positive Change and requisitioning general meetings of shareholders at all seven firms to reconstitute their respective boards of directors. Herald investment trust hits back at Saba over attempt to oust its board In the letter, Saba claimed the current boards had failed to hold the respective investment managers accounta...