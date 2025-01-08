AIC calls on retail platforms to spread awareness of 'vital' Saba general meetings

Major retail investment platforms have been urged by the Association of Investment Companies to ensure that their customers are aware of the upcoming general meetings that the Manhattan-based hedge fund Saba Capital has requisitioned at seven investment trusts.
"It is vital that shareholders vote on the future of their investment trust," the AIC said in a statement. Back on 18 December, the US hedge fund published a letter calling out CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, Edinburgh Worldwide, Henderson Opportunities and European Smaller Companies trust, Herald Investment Trust (HRI), Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and Keystone Positive Change and requisitioning general meetings of shareholders at all seven firms to reconstitute their respective boards of directors. Pair of Janus Henderson trusts set date for general meetings requisitioned ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes