Woodford holding Benevolent AI sees valuation halve
Singapore wealth fund to take minority stake
Seneca IM re-enters Woodford Patient Capital amid market 'over-emotion'
Originally held the trust in 2015
Strong sterling key risk to pharma sector
When it comes to finding growth in the UK, we are positive on the pharmaceuticals sector.
Woodford's reports £33.7m profit despite assets fall
Amid a tough period for fund performance
Woodford: 'Crowded consensus' in stockmarkets is about to change
Describes Prothena disappointment
Woodford slashes long-term holding in AstraZeneca
From top holding to 1% in 12 months
Hargreaves Lansdown's five investment trusts to look out for in 2018
Key to maintaining a balanced approach
Woodford IM: Summer headwinds for Equity Income fund are beginning to reverse
Hurt by raft of share price falls
Update: Jupiter Merlin team sells entire Woodford Equity Income stake
Reduced holding gradually over time
Ardevora's Lang: Why UK giants have suffered summer share price shocks
Firms seen double-digit falls
Update: Woodford backs AstraZeneca as 'simply too cheap' despite £177m hit
Largest daily share price fall
Rathbones' Stick: Why we expect an uptick in pharma revenues
Previously warned on pharma dividends
Woodford unveils Income Focus portfolio and takes advantage of 'attractive domestic opportunity'
AstraZeneca is top holding at 7.4%
Gosling's Grouse: Do fund managers really care about ESG?
What is worse: running a distribution warehouse in a sleepy part of the UK which is described as a Victorian workhouse, or bribing people to sell your products in two of the most important countries in the world?
Rathbones' Stick warns on pharma dividend security
Concerns over sector M&A
Barnett 'concerned' by Glaxo after strong first year on Invesco Income
Mark Barnett has told Investment Week he is "concerned" over the fortunes of GlaxoSmithKline, a core holding in the Invesco Perpetual Income funds which he began running at the start of March 2014.
Threadneedle's Colwell adds to Centrica in contrarian trade
Threadneedle's Richard Colwell is adding more to stocks including Centrica and GlaxoSmithKline as he seeks contrarian equity income plays for the months ahead.
Neptune's Martin ramps up conviction positions in UK Opps overhaul
Neptune Investment Management's Mark Martin has overhauled the £66m UK Opportunities fund since taking over as lead manager, turning it into a higher conviction portfolio with fewer positions.
Tesco weighs on FTSE as it faces further investigation
Embattled supermarket Tesco has suffered a further blow in the form of an investigation by the industry regulator into its treatment of suppliers.
Managing the low inflation challenge
Schroder income duo back embattled UK supermarkets despite dividend cuts
Nick Kirrage has begun adding supermarkets to the £1.5bn Schroder Income fund he co-manages with Kevin Murphy, expecting a significant boost to dividends in the long term.
UK pharmas drag down FTSE after US tax crackdown
Shares in UK-listed pharmaceutical giants Shire and AstraZeneca have fallen sharply this morning, after the US Treasury introduced a new law to curb tax avoidance by US companies which buy overseas rivals.
UK M&A: Aligning the capital and political interests
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS