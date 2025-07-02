AstraZeneca CEO mulls moving listing to the US – reports

FTSE 100 giant AstraZeneca is considering moving its listing to the US, marking a potential further blow to the health of London’s capital markets.
Pascal Soriot, the long-standing CEO of the pharmaceutical giant, has spoken in private about his preference to ditch the London Stock Exchange and has even considered moving the company's domicile, according to reports from The Times. Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months Sources familiar with the matter explained that he is exasperated with the UK's current operating environment, especially the regulation and restrictions around the approval of new medicines by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Soriot would likely face res...
