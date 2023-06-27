Young Fundpicker: Welcome to the Q-factor

These stocks possess a unique set of attributes that make them stand tall even when the storm clouds gather.

Quality stocks are characterised by their underlying fundamental attributes - strong balance sheets, sustainable economic advantages, consistent earnings, stable cash flows, and effective management teams.

Quality stocks are tried and tested. They work even when other styles of investing are struggling, due to some key features. These features are scale, brand recognition, patents and distribution advantages.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink drops use of term 'ESG'

Take Apple as an example. It is built upon their branding, their excellent product base and their scale advantage.

The products and software provide an ecosystem that locks in customers creating a network effect. This moat allows the business to continue to harvest above-average margins for extended periods.

Another examples of quality stock with a distinctive economic moat is Unilever. Like Apple, Unilever is known for the quality of its brands.

Its broad distribution however provides additional advantages that competitors struggle to replicate. You can find the company's products on most shelves across most developed countries.

The scale of this distribution takes time to build and is not easy to replicate.

In the healthcare sector, a great example is AstraZeneca - its patents allow the business to have sole distribution of the drug and maintain these higher margins. The fundamental characteristics of these businesses are what allow them to be the top performers.

Recessions often place companies under significant financial strain, leading to increased bankruptcies, deteriorating fundamentals, lack of consumer spending and decreased growth. However, quality stocks have demonstrated resilience by maintaining competitive advantages even during economic downturns.

BofA: UK is the 'stagflationary sick man of Europe'

As highlighted in the Journal of Financial Economics, firms with high-quality characteristics tend to exhibit superior performance in terms of profitability and growth rates during recessions, thereby providing potential outperformance relative to their peers.

Secondly, according to AQR's research paper, Quality Minus Junk, companies with strong quality characteristics have historically displayed lower beta and higher Sharpe ratios compared to lower-quality counterparts.

The outperformance noted in AQR's research from 1926 to 2019 in the US market shows high-quality stocks outperformed low-quality stocks by an average of 2.9% per year.

This stability can provide investors with a sense of security and potentially reduce portfolio volatility during periods of market stress.

Alongside this, quality stocks typically possess strong cash flows and stable earnings often with higher dividend yields, making them attractive candidates for income-focused investors.

According to a study published in the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, high-quality firms have a greater likelihood of paying dividends and tend to exhibit higher dividend yields whilst having on average a lower return volatility than their peers.

This adds a layer of defensiveness to the portfolio as even in the most volatile of markets, the allocation to higher quality stocks will generate income for investors.

Using a factor diverse framework and blending quality with other equity style premia and asset classes, you create a well-rounded portfolio that can weather various market conditions.

Research conducted by Robeco, a global asset manager, suggests that quality factor investing can provide diversification benefits due to the low correlations between quality and other factors, such as value or momentum.

This diversification can help mitigate a portfolio from unsystematic risk factors by having a holistic and tactical approach to factor allocation and more broadly asset allocation.

Morningstar: Positive fixed income outlook boosts relevance of income multi-asset funds

For this to be a well-considered argument for allocating a portion of your equity book to quality names we must understand the risks to doing so. Due to many of the reasons above, quality stocks often experience periods of rapid price appreciation and become popular among investors.

However, when market sentiment changes or there is a shift in investor preferences, these stocks can experience sharp price declines. Momentum crashes occur when the market turns against high-flying stocks, causing a rapid and significant decrease in their prices. As well as mean reversion and momentum crash risks, even quality stocks can become overvalued if investor enthusiasm pushes their prices beyond their intrinsic value.

High valuations increase the risk of a price correction or a prolonged period of underperformance. If the market eventually corrects the overvaluation, quality stocks may experience a significant decline in their prices. Lastly, as much as quality stocks do offer protection during broad market downturns, investing heavily in a few quality stocks can expose you to concentration risk. If any adverse event affects those specific companies or sectors, your portfolio could experience significant losses. Diversification across multiple quality stocks, sectors and factors can greatly reduce your portfolios risk of severe drawdown during one of these events.

Today market movements, sentiment and economic data are all giving conflicting views on the safety of allocating to equities. In these times, quality stocks offer investors a resilient investment strategy. With their robust economic moats, track record of outperformance, dividend-earning prowess, and ability to enhance a diversified portfolio, quality stocks offer investors a beacon of hope during turbulent markets and uncertain times like today.

Tobias Williams is an analyst at Albemarle Street Partners