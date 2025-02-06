Rathbones' Carl Stick: It is time to 'put up or shut up' if you want UK growth

Since the end of the Second World War – some say even longer – politicians, historians, economists, business leaders and a host of other commentators have debated the subject of Britain’s perceived decline.
Fearing global irrelevance, the UK has found it increasingly difficult to accept a loss of influence, whether it be measured in diplomatic, martial or economic terms. The angst has increased as the decades have passed, even as the UK's GDP per capita has risen dramatically for most of that time (see chart below). This sense of decline can seem acute, manifested in absolute measures of stagnant economic growth, declining real wages, falling workforce participation and rising living costs. So it is with frustration we may look back on 2024 as a year of missed opportunity: the po...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes