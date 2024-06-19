Chikara's Andrew Draycott: A letter from India

It is a truly vast amount of anticipated wealth creation. And as I found on my recent trip to Delhi, it is driving a discretionary spending boom that I believe is already clear for anyone on the ground to see. Two decades of change The scale of India's shift towards premium products was evident as soon as I stepped off the plane. On my way to my hotel, I saw a plethora of EVs and SUVs filling the roads as queues of shoppers lined up outside designer stores like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. Carmignac's Amol Gogate: Why a Modi election win could further propel India's marke...