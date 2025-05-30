Japan's Dai-ichi Life to take 15% M&G stake in 'long-term' partnership

The strategic partnership is intended to deliver "substantial" new business flows for both M&G and Dai-Ichi Life, it was stated this morning (30 May). The pair will focus on growth, distribution and product development opportunities, according to an M&G press release. M&G unveils Europe ex-UK fund as investors continue to shun US The deal is expected to open up "new potential sources" of business flows in Japan and across Asia for M&G. It is also set to "accelerate" M&G's European private markets expansion, according to the business. The move is expected to generate $6bn (£4.45bn) ...