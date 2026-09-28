ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Social impact consultancy Arrival eyes expansion of investment training programme

Industry

Social impact consultancy Arrival eyes expansion of investment training programme

Following Artemis Profit Hunt

clock 28 September 2026 • 2 min read
Artemis fund manager Swetha Ramachandran joins RBC BlueBay's global equity team

People moves

Artemis fund manager Swetha Ramachandran joins RBC BlueBay's global equity team

25 years of experience

clock 02 September 2025 • 1 min read
Build a surfer's portfolio to ride inflation waves

Markets

Build a surfer's portfolio to ride inflation waves

Look for secular growth

clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
Nedgroup hires veteran bond fund duo to launch fixed income multi-boutique

People moves

Nedgroup hires veteran bond fund duo to launch fixed income multi-boutique

David Roberts and Alex Ralph

clock 10 May 2023 • 2 min read
Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

Companies

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

Taking over in October

clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Russia, rising interest rates and backlash: Can ESG survive?

ESG

Russia, rising interest rates and backlash: Can ESG survive?

Some criticisms are deserved

clock 08 June 2022 • 5 min read
Rathbones adds investment consultant to sales team

Business roles

Rathbones adds investment consultant to sales team

Jenny Foster joins

clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
Investment Week podcast: 2022 outlook on global equities

Multimedia

Investment Week podcast: 2022 outlook on global equities

Global Equity Outlook

clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

People moves

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

The hire signals CCLA’s plans to move into the UK intermediary market

clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read

People moves

GAM's Beesley to replace Saacke as Artemis CIO

Saacke to concentrate on managing money

clock 11 February 2020 • 1 min read
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