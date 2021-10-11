ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

People moves

The hire signals CCLA’s plans to move into the UK intermediary market

clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read
GAM's Beesley to replace Saacke as Artemis CIO

People moves

Saacke to concentrate on managing money

clock 11 February 2020 •
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards

Industry

Over 1,300 nominations received

clock 01 October 2019 •
Artemis US equities head Weldon: Facebook break-up would boost value

Equities

Able to monetise its assets

clock 23 August 2019 •
FCA fines Hargreave Hale and R&M over IPO misconduct scandal while Newton given immunity

Regulation

Hargreave Hale seeking legal advice

clock 21 February 2019 •
