Artemis fund manager Swetha Ramachandran joins RBC BlueBay's global equity team

25 years of experience

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

RBC BlueBay Asset Management has hired Swetha Ramachandran as a portfolio manager within its global equity team.

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

