Rathbones adds investment consultant to sales team

Foster, who joins from AI-driven recruitment platform SourceBreaker, will work alongside sales director Arron Silk and regional DFM specialist David Camis. She will report to head of the sale desk Victoria Wellings.

Prior to her time at SourceBreaker, Foster took part in internships at Polar Capital, Odey Asset Management and Artemis Investment Management. She has a degree in economics from the University of Birmingham.

Wellings said: "We are very pleased to welcome Jenny to our investment sales desk. With a strong grounding in economics and experience in a fast-growing business, she is ideally suited to our team as we look to build on our strong relationships with advisers."